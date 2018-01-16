Gilmerton Bridge closed due to more mechanical issues

(Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- For the second time in less than a week, the Gilmerton Bridge has shut down to all traffic following a mechanical failure.

Repairs are ongoing Tuesday afternoon, but no estimate was given as to when the bridge can be expected to re-open.

The bridge closed last Friday, also due to mechanical issues. Crews worked to fix the problems over the weekend.

The current Gilmerton Bridge is a vertical-lift bridge that was completed in 2015. Despite its recent construction, the Bridge has suffered numerous malfunctions, most notably in 2016 when a counterweight fell off its track, leaving the bridge in the open position. Repairs took several months, during which time the bridge had to be manually lifted and lowered.

Motorists can use the High Rise Bridge on I-64 or the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge as alternate routes.

