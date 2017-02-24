Governor: More than 2,000 sign up for tunnel toll relief

The Downtown Tunnel (Photo: 13News Now)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) More than 2,000 Portsmouth and Norfolk residents signed up for a program meant to discount their tolls through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels, Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Friday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation developed the Toll Relief program to help ease the financial burden of the tolls on the Elizabeth River Tunnels. VDOT officials said the program is designed to help qualified Portsmouth and Norfolk residents who use the Downtown and Midtown tunnels regularly.

The program, which is the first of its kind in the nation, will offer a 75-cent per-trip refund to qualified residents who go through the tunnels, beginning March 1.

Elizabeth River Crossings -- the operators of the Elizabeth River Tunnels -- has agreed to pay the state $500,000 a year for 10 years to fund the Toll Relief Program.

To qualify for the program, participants must:

Live in Norfolk or Portsmouth

Earn $30,000 or less per year

Have or obtain a Virginia E-ZPass transponder and registered account

Once a qualified participant’s Virginia E-ZPass transponder has recorded eight trips or more through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels during a calendar month, VDOT says a $0.75 per trip refund will be credited to the person's Virginia E-ZPass account.

The 2017 application period ended earlier this month. Next year's application period will begin Friday, December 1 and run through Thursday, February 15, 2018.

For more information, visit www.VDOTTollRelief.com.

