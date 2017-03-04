High Rise Bridge test openings to take place Sunday

High Rise Bridge (Photo: VDOT)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- The High Rise Bridge will temporarily close Sunday, March 5, for test openings.

Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation will conduct tests of the bridge's emergency generator from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Officials say there will be two separate openings conducted and motorists should expect stoppages up to 20 minutes during this period.

For more information, visit the 511 Virginia website or call 757-361-3016.

