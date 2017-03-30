HRT developing new mobile ticketing app

(Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- In this day and age, having a smartphone is common. So, Hampton Roads Transit hopes their new initiative will let you take charge of your commute from the palm of your hand.

"We have a lot of technology in the background that is getting out-of-date," says HRT Spokesperson Tom Holden. "We can give them options that they currently don't have."

HRT wants to improve the benefit of public transportation, so they're making changes that put you more in control. "All these things that are a part of just acquiring a new system, we're doing," Holden says.

That new system will change how you get your transit ticket. The fare boxes used right now are old and inconvenient. That's why HRT plans to create a new mobile ticketing app for your smartphone that let's you purchase your pass on your time.

"It would be a lot easier to pay for the ticket and to be able to get to your bus," says HRT customer Mary Ellen Hagan.

Once the mobile ticketing app is up and running, HRT wants to upgrade the technology behind its current mobile app that provides real-time transit route data. They anticipate the updates will make service notifications and route predictions more accurate.

"It would eliminate one of the great annoyances of using public transit, which is trying to find out when that bus is gonna show up," Holden says.

The advancements should be useful, but HRT says it will be an adjustment for both them and their customers, so the execution will take some time.

"It's gonna be a slow and careful acquisition because it's an important part of our business. We really gotta make sure that we get this right," Holden says.

HRT is currently evaluating technology options for the mobile ticketing app. After selections are made and the app is built, they will try it out on the Elizabeth River Ferry and the Virginia Beach Trolley system later this year.

