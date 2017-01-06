HRT emergency snow plan for buses, light rail, ferry service

(Photo: Rick Dillow, 13News Now)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Did you know that you can still take the bus during a major snow event, but only certain routes are available?

According to the Hampton Roads Transit, snow routes go into effect when HRT’s Chief Operation Officer, or designee, activates the Emergency Snow Plan Service, usually when the local weather forecast calls for six inches of snow or more in Hampton Roads.

As of Friday morning, the snow routes have not gone into effect yet.

If the forecast is for six inches or more and only four inches fall, the snow plan will still be in effect until lifted.

The plan also considers regional variations in weather, so snow routes could be in effect on the Peninsula and normal service for the Southside.

You can check whether the snow routes are in effect here.

For bus services:

Service will run between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Buses will run on 11 regional snow routes (as noted by the color-coded maps below)

Buses will run on one-hour frequencies.

All designated Snow Routes have snowflakes on the route signs. The color of the flake corresponds to the color of the snow route on the map.

There will be no service on Sunday

HRT Snow Routes Southside 2016 by 13News Now on Scribd

HRT Snow Routes Peninsula 2016 by 13News Now on Scribd

For light rail services:

Service will run between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Service will run two trains at 30-minute frequencies.

Three additional “sweep” trains will keep the overhead electrical lines ice free between the service trains. These sweep trains will not pick up passengers.

There will be no service on Sunday

For ferry service:

Service will run between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Service will run at 30-minute frequencies.

There will be no service on Sunday

During the implementation of the Snow Routes, paratransit services will not be provided. Full service will resume when Emergency Snow Plan implementation ceases.

For more information on service status, call customer service at (757) 222-6100. The office will be open between the hours of 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.