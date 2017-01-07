HRT suspends all services due to icy conditions

(Photo: Rick Dillow, 13News Now)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Hampton Roads Transit is suspending all services Saturday, due to the icy conditions on the roads.

HRT originally planned to use an Emergency Snow Route option that would have allowed limited bus, light rail, ferry service to the region, but conditions deteriorated to the point it was not safe to operate. No paratransit services are available.

We have suspended transit operations for the day. Too much ice on the roads and bridges. — HamptonRoadsTransit (@gohrt_com) January 7, 2017

“The safety of our operators and customers is our top priority,” said William Harrell, president and CEO of HRT in a statement. “We will resume operations when it is safer to travel."

HRT will evaluate road conditions throughout the weekend to determine the best time to resume service.

For more information on service status, call customer service at (757) 222-6100 or go to gohrt.com