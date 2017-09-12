HRT to discuss possibility of new routes

HRT bus (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- There are potential changes coming to bus routes on the Peninsula.

Hampton Roads Transit will discuss the idea this week.

One of the ideas HRT is considering is creating a "High Frequency Transit Network." That would add new routes in the city to connect major employment centers, schools and health care centers in Hampton and Newport News.

The buses on those routes would also run more often.

Hampton Roads Transit will give more details about the plan at the Hampton City Council work session on Wednesday.

