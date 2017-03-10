HRT to study light rail expansion in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Efforts to alleviate traffic into Naval Station Norfolk takes a step forward.
Hampton Roads Transit will likely award engineering firm HDR with a $1.4 million contract to find out the best way to extend light rail to the base.
HRT's planning director told our partners at The Virginian-Pilot that there are "severe challenges" to how The Tide would run from EVMS through Ghent and Old Dominion University.
A proposed route must go under or over the railroad tracks on 21st Street and across the Lafayette River, which is prone to flooding.
A final vote on hiring a contract is scheduled to take place on March 23.
