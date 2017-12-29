The reversible HOV lanes on a section of Interstate 64 in Norfolk (circled in yellow) will become High Occupancy Toll Express Lanes, beginning in January of 2018. (Photo: 13News Now / VDOT)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Virginia Department of Transportation has set a date to begin tolled Express Lanes on Interstate 64: Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

VDOT had originally wanted the tolls to be activated in December, but further testing forced them to push it back.

Virginia Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne said VDOT was not in a position to open the new tolls and he directed the agency to perform an additional 60 days of testing because "this facility's credibility will not be called into question."

The Express Lanes are intended to help ease congestion on an 8.4-mile stretch between the I-264 and I-564 interchanges.

Once tolling begins, Express Lanes will be free and open to all drivers outside of the Express Lane operating hours, which will be Monday through Friday from 5 to 9 a.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. Motorists will need an E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex to use the lanes during operating hours.

.@VaDOT Begins tolling the #64ExpressLanes in Norfolk on Jan. 10. Now is the time to get your E-ZPass or E-ZPass Flex. More info in this release: https://t.co/3kZKikYdQn pic.twitter.com/AAIvoeVW12 — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) December 29, 2017

Motorists wanting to ride toll-free during operating hours must meet the HOV-2+ (High Occupancy Vehicle) requirement and have an E-ZPass Flex transponder switched to “HOV ON”. To pay the variable toll during operating hours, solo drivers may use a standard E-ZPass transponder or an E-ZPass Flex with “HOV ON” covered.

To assist with the launch, VDOT is extending the hours at its E-ZPass Customer Service Centers at 1701 Church Street in Norfolk and 4010 Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth.

The Customer Service Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday between January 2-5 and January 8-12. Weekend hours will remain noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

For more information on the 64 Express Lanes, visit www.64ExpressLanes.org.

© 2017 WVEC-TV