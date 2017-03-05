I-64 west in York County reopens following crash

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Westbound travel lanes on I-64 in York County have reopened following a crash Sunday morning.

The accident took place near mile marker 240. 511 Hampton Roads reports the crash caused a delay of four miles

According to VDOT Hampton Roads, a detour was set up at Route 199/Colonial Parkway. There is no word any injuries at this time.

The roadway reopened to traffic shortly before 12:30 p.m.

