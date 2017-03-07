January snow decimates snow removal budget

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- With one noticeable exception, you can say that it's been a pretty mild winter for Hampton Roads.

But that one snowy weekend from back in January was quite a doozy, and the Virginia Department of Transportation is thankful there haven't been any winter storms since.

That's because VDOT blew through their entire snow-removal budget in Hampton Roads for that single storm! The agency used its entire $5.9 million budget allocated for the region in dealing with the January snow storm and its aftermath.

VDOT's Northern Virginia region still has half of its $83 million budget left over. That leftover money will probably be used for pothole repair, or banked for next year.

(© 2017 WVEC)