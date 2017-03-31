McAuliffe to discuss toll collection reform

WVEC
NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Governor Terry McAuliffe is in Norfolk Friday to discuss reforming toll collection violations.

Just last week, the governor spoke in Portsmouth about the burden tolls place on some drivers. He's proposing an amendment that would cap violations at $2,200 for first-time offenders.

McAuliffe also wants to stop the DMV from placing registration hold on vehicles.

