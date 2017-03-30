Meeting today on I-64/I-264 improvements

Interstate 64 at the I-264 interchange. (Photo: VDOT)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- On Thursday afternoon, the Virginia Department of Transportation will host a meeting to discuss the impact of roadwork at the Interstate 64 and 264 interchange

Residents will be able to ask questions to the VDOT project team, view maps of the project, and learn about upcoming impacts.

Construction for the project, which aims to improve traffic flow and safety at one of the most congested interchanges in Hampton Roads, began back in November. Over two phases, the project will provide about four miles of interstate improvements from the Twin Bridges to the Witchduck Road Interchange in Virginia Beach.

VDOT hopes the improvements will add capacity, reduce daily congestion and improve safety in the area.

If you'd like to attend -- the meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at Arrowhead Elementary School in Virginia Beach.

