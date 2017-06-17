Motorcycle involved in serious crash in Virginia Beach

(Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A motorcyclist is in serious condition after being involved in a crash in Virginia Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the accident happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of S. Plaza Trail. The motocycle was involved in an accident with another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital, but there is no word on any other injuries.

The 3800 block of S. Plaza Trail, near Palace Green Boulevard, is currently shut down. Traffic is being diverted through the neighborhood.

© 2017 WVEC-TV