Crash on I-664 in Suffolk on Jan. 25, 2017.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- All lanes are closed on northbound I-664 past College Drive due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The accident involves at least one tractor-trailer. VDOT Crews are setting up a detour and rerouting traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

