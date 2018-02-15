Multiple-vehicle crash on MMMBT causing delays for drivers

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- All southbound and northbound lanes are closed on the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer.
Drivers should expect delays.
Sgt. Michelle Anaya with the Virginia State Police Department said crews were notified of the accident around 8 a.m.
The call came in as a multiple vehicle accident with injuries.
Troopers are on the scene at this time.
