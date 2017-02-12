WVEC
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Northbound lanes of I-664 in Chesapeake reopen following vehicle crash

Staff , WVEC 2:02 PM. EST February 12, 2017

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- All lanes are blocked on northbound I-664 at Portsmouth Boulevard due to a vehicle crash.

VDOT Hampton Roads says a detour is being set up at Dock Landing Road. One southbound lane of I-664 is also closed.

Virginia State Police reports there are injuries involved in the accident, however, the extent of those injuries is unclear.

Drivers should expect lengthy delays and are encouraged to avoid the area.

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories