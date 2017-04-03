Officials talk traffic relief through HRBT expansion project

Traffic congestion on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (Photo: 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- People with the Virginia Department of Transportation said they are getting closer to easing congestion on Interstate 64 with a proposed expansion project that includes the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

The goal is to widen about 12 miles of the I-64 to six lanes from the Interstate 664 interchange in Hampton to Interstate 564 in Norfolk.

The project also includes the installation of a new bridge-tunnel which would run parallel to the existing HRBT.

"The end product is to make a more reliable and safe and efficient way to get across the Hampton Roads Harbor."

Hundreds of contractors, engineers and financial advisors from around the world heard about the project for the first time Monday morning at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.



VDOT Commissioner Charlie Kilpatrick told 13News Now, "We want these teams to give us their best ideas. How would you build this project so it won't disrupt the traffic?"

More lanes, would mean extra tolls; however, Virginia Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne explained only people who are driving by themselves in a HOT lanes (High-Occupancy Toll Express Lanes) will be charged.

There wouldn't be a toll in other lanes.

© 2017 WVEC-TV