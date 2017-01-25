One person killed in I-664 crash in Suffolk

Crash on I-664 in Suffolk on Jan. 25, 2017.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Newport News man is dead following a crash on Interstate 664, an accident that shut down northbound lanes for several hours on Wednesday.

Virginia State Police say northbound lanes had been stopped to allow a wide load escort through the Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel. A tractor trailer was among the vehicles that had stopped just north of College Drive, when a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 crashed into the rear of the vehicle.

The driver of the Ram, 50-year-old Kenneth McGarrh, died at the scene. Police say McGarrh was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alochol did not play a factor.

All lanes of traffic reopened shortly after 4:30.

