Police: Person dies in single car accident in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-car accident.
The accident happened at 8 a.m. at the 6400 block of Wareneck Road in Gloucester County.
As of 10:30 a.m., troopers are still on scene investigating.
Sgt. Michelle Anaya, the spokesperson for Virginia State Police, says she will release more information once the investigation is complete.
