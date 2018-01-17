Police: Person dies in single car accident in Gloucester

(Photo: Virginia State Police)

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-car accident.

The accident happened at 8 a.m. at the 6400 block of Wareneck Road in Gloucester County.

As of 10:30 a.m., troopers are still on scene investigating.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya, the spokesperson for Virginia State Police, says she will release more information once the investigation is complete.

