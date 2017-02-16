Portion of Newtown Road in Norfolk to close for utility work

Traffic Alert (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A portion of Newtown Road in Norfolk is set to close for utility work today.

Starting at 7 p.m. February 16, crews will close northbound and southbound median lanes on Newtown Road between Princess Anne Road/Kempsville Road and Center Drive.

City officials say left hand turning lanes at these intersections will remain open.

The closure will last until February 23 at 5 a.m. The work supports the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project.

