Portion of Newtown Road in Norfolk to close for utility work

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A portion of Newtown Road in Norfolk is set to close for utility work today.
Starting at 7 p.m. February 16, crews will close northbound and southbound median lanes on Newtown Road between Princess Anne Road/Kempsville Road and Center Drive.
City officials say left hand turning lanes at these intersections will remain open.
The closure will last until February 23 at 5 a.m. The work supports the I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project.
