Pothole payouts: Why the chance of getting reimbursed by cities is slim to none

Road Damage - Pot Hole (Photo: milosradinovic)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Most of us have experienced that sinking feeling that comes when we hit a pothole. For some drivers, the damage such encounters cause can cost thousands of dollars in a year's time.

April Salmon knows that sinking feeling.

In 2014, Salmon hit a pothole in Suffolk. When all was said and done, she shelled out more than $1,000 to fix her car.

Last year, Salmon hit another pothole in Suffolk. In that case, she filed a claim with the city. Like most of the 17 other people who filed a claim with Suffolk in 2016, asking to be reimbursed, her claim was denied.

“I don’t really see our road being taken care of,” said Salmon.

Suffolk paid out only one claim filed in 2016. We dug into records for cities across Hampton Roads and found similar situations in all of them.

“Potholes are to be considered open and obvious. Drivers need to certainly be aware of their conditions on the roads when they’re driving,” said Diana Klink, spokeswoman for the city of Suffolk.

Last year, people filed 13 pothole-related claims in Virginia Beach and 12 in Newport News. Neither city paid out a dime.

Hampton and Portsmouth didn’t pay on any, either, denying claim after claim.

To get an actual payout, the city or state has to be found negligent. That means they’ll only fork over the cash if they knew about the pothole and didn’t fix it in a timely manner.

“If, in fact, a pothole has been reported and the city hadn’t repaired it within 72 hours, the insurance company would make the determination as to any possible payout,” explained Klink.

That means if you’re the first person to hit a pothole, you probably won’t be reimbursed. Cities say you take a risk whenever you get on the road, and the policy is also in place to protect taxpayers.

“It’s our insurance company who pays, but when you get down to it, it’s those taxpayers who are paying out those payments as well,” said Klink.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), which is responsible for all state roads and highways, took responsibility for more than 30 percent of the claims filed. That came with a hefty price tag of nearly $27,000 for taxpayers in Hampton Roads.

Norfolk didn’t fall too far behind. The city paid out a total of $9,000 in driver claims in 2016. Suffolk and other cities say they do the best they can for the amount of roads for which they are responsible.

“When you really think about the sheer size of our city and the amount of roadways they have, the crews do a fantastic job for our citizens,” Klink stated.

Some drivers still believe cities can do a better job when it comes to ensuring roads are in better conditions.

“There’s definitely more that could be done other than these patch jobs on these potholes. Band-Aids don’t stay on forever,” said Salmon.

To report potholes on state roads or city-maintained streets, click on the appropriate link:

(© 2017 WVEC)