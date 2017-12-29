Ramp closures planned for I-64 widening project

VDOT logo

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- As Phase II of the I-64 Widening Project continues, the Virginia Department of Transportation says drivers can expect several ramps to be closed for several days in January.

The affected ramps are from Route 199 (Exit 242) to Yorktown Road (Exit 247).

From January 2 to January 5:

I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

All construction work is dependent on weather conditions, and signs will be in place alerting drivers of the closures and detour.

Traffic will be detoured as follows:

I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) closure:

Take Exit 242A to Humelsine Parkway (VA-199 west)

Keep right and follow signs for VA-143 detour

Exit right at the Williamsburg VA-143 exit



Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west closure:

Follow signs on Route 199 east to traffic signal

Make a U-turn at signal to access Route 199 west

Follow Route 199 west to I-64 west on-ramp



Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east closure:

Follow signs on Route 199 west to Route 60 ramp

From Route 60 take the Route 199 east ramp

Follow signs to the I-64 east on-ramp

More information on the project can be found VDOT's I-64 Widening website.

