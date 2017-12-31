WVEC
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Road closes due to water main break in Yorktown

Staff , WVEC 11:52 AM. EST December 31, 2017

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- Water Street is closed from the Bridge to Mathews Street due to a water main break in front of Waterman's Museum. 

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page about the incident on Sunday. 

They said deputies have the road blocked off and traffic is being diverted through the parking lot, across the street from the museum. 

There is no word on what cause the water main break. 

 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories