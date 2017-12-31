Road closes due to water main break in Yorktown

(Photo: Associated Press)

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- Water Street is closed from the Bridge to Mathews Street due to a water main break in front of Waterman's Museum.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office posted to their Facebook page about the incident on Sunday.

They said deputies have the road blocked off and traffic is being diverted through the parking lot, across the street from the museum.

There is no word on what cause the water main break.

