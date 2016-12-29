(Photo: VDOT)

YORK CO., Va. (WVEC) -- A widening project, conducted by the Virginia Department of Transportation was completed Friday, December 23rd.

The project involved widening George Washington Memorial Highway, between Hampton Highway and Wolf Trap Road.

All lanes of the highway have been reopened the the speed limit was brought back up to 45 miles per hour.

In order to reduce congestion and increase the amount of cars that could travel at one time, the nearly 3-mile corridor has been widened from four lanes to six lanes.

Other changes include an added raised median, curb and gutter, and underground stormwater piping.

Two bridges that go over the Poquoson River were also replaced with one bridge carrying six lanes of traffic.

The project began in August 2013 and finished more than a week ahead of schedule.

For more information on the project, please visit the VDOT website here.