School bus involved in morning crash in Newport News

Traffic Alert (Photo: 13News Now)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- No children were on board a school bus when it was rear-ended Tuesday morning in Newport News, police say.

According to dispatch, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at Warwick and Fort Eustis Boulevards. The accident involved the bus and a pickup truck. No injuries in either vehicle are reported.

Michelle Price with Newport News schools says no students were on board the bus that was headed to Woodside High School. She says the driver was getting ready to start her run, and was crossing railroad tracks, when the bus was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Price says another bus has been called out to complete the run.

The crash is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

