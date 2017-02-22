Single-vehicle accident closes portion of Baker Road in Va. Beach

Single-vehicle accident knocks down power lines on Baker Road in Virginia Beach on Feb. 22, 2017. (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A single-vehicle accident has shut down a portion of Baker Road in Virginia Beach.

Beach police say the roadway will be closed for an extended period between Wesleyan Drive and Weblin Drive, as the accident knocked down power lines.

Baker Rd closed between Wesleyan and Weblin for extended time due to single vehicle accident. Power lines down. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) February 22, 2017

