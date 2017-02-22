WVEC
Single-vehicle accident closes portion of Baker Road in Va. Beach

Staff , WVEC 7:08 AM. EST February 22, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A single-vehicle accident has shut down a portion of Baker Road in Virginia Beach.

Beach police say the roadway will be closed for an extended period between Wesleyan Drive and Weblin Drive, as the accident knocked down power lines.

(© 2017 WVEC)


