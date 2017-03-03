WVEC
Sinkhole that opened during Hurricane Matthew almost fixed

Staff , WVEC 6:08 PM. EST March 03, 2017

SOUTHAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Department of Transportation crews are almost done repairing a road that was destroyed when a huge sinkhole opened up during Hurricane Matthew last year.

Officials say the sinkhole, which opened up on the Southampton Parkway (US 58) near the Pretlow Street Bridge, was about 15'x20' and about 15 feet deep.  

Crews have filled in the hole, and are now making the road ready for cars to drive over.

We're told that work will take another two weeks.

