Sinkhole that opened during Hurricane Matthew almost fixed

A sinkhole opened up during Hurricane Matthew in the eastbound right lane of Southampton Parkway, near the Suffolk city line. It has taken months for VDOT crews to fill the hole and repair the damaged road. (Photo: Southampton County Sheriff's Office)

SOUTHAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Department of Transportation crews are almost done repairing a road that was destroyed when a huge sinkhole opened up during Hurricane Matthew last year.

Officials say the sinkhole, which opened up on the Southampton Parkway (US 58) near the Pretlow Street Bridge, was about 15'x20' and about 15 feet deep.

Crews have filled in the hole, and are now making the road ready for cars to drive over.

We're told that work will take another two weeks.

