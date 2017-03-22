Crews repaired US 58 in Southampton County after a sinkhole opened during Hurricane Matthew. (Photo: Virginia Department of Transportation)

SOUTHAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Department of Transportation crews have finished repairs on a road that was destroyed when a huge sinkhole opened up during Hurricane Matthew last year.

Officials say the sinkhole, which opened up on the Southampton Parkway (US 58) near the Pretlow Street Bridge, was about 15'x20' and about 15 feet deep.

Crews replaced a 66-inch pipe that was damaged during the storm, filled the hole, and resurfaced the roadway.

On Wednesday, all four traffic lanes reopened and the speed limit was restored to 55 mph.

A sinkhole opened up during Hurricane Matthew in the eastbound right lane of Southampton Parkway, near the Suffolk city line. It has taken months for VDOT crews to fill the hole and repair the damaged road. (Photo: Southampton County Sheriff's Office)

