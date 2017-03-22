SOUTHAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia Department of Transportation crews have finished repairs on a road that was destroyed when a huge sinkhole opened up during Hurricane Matthew last year.
Officials say the sinkhole, which opened up on the Southampton Parkway (US 58) near the Pretlow Street Bridge, was about 15'x20' and about 15 feet deep.
Crews replaced a 66-inch pipe that was damaged during the storm, filled the hole, and resurfaced the roadway.
On Wednesday, all four traffic lanes reopened and the speed limit was restored to 55 mph.
© 2017 WVEC-TV
