State police respond to 84 traffic crashes in Hampton Roads so far

It appears a truck hit the wall I-64 WB at Cunningham Drive in Hampton. Please stay off roads if you can! (Photo: VDOT)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- Virginia State Police says it has responded to multiple traffic crashes this morning.

As of 12 p.m. in Hampton Roads, 84 crashes have been investigated, with four involving injuries. The other 80 incidents were property damage only.

Twelve drivers were assisted with disabled vehicle. Officers are currently working 10 other incidents.

Troopers say that statewide, 325 crashes have been reported, and 322 stuck motorists have been aided.

Officials advise residents should avoid travel unless absolutely necessary during a winter event. If you must travel, motorists are encouraged to drive with caution.

