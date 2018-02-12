Students, adults taken to hospital after crash involving school bus in Va. Beach

Traffic Alert (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A crash involving a school bus prompted detours Monday afternoon.

Virginia Beach police said the wreck happened at South Independence and Edwin Drive, near Mount Trashmore. Traffic is being diverted in both directions.

Officers said four students and three adults went to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Spokeswoman for Virginia Beach City Public Schools Eileen Cox said the students were from the SECEP program that is housed at the Renaissance Academy.

No further information has been released at this time.

© 2018 WVEC-TV