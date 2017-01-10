Thousands of Virginia cars recalled for faulty airbags

File photo taken in 2015 shows a deployed safety airbag in a 2001 Honda Accord at the LKQ Pick Your Part salvage yard in Medley, Florida. (Photo: Associated Press)

RICHMOND, Va. (WVEC) -- Thousands of Virginians are currently driving cars that are under recall for a defective airbag.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles spokesperson Brandy Brubaker, the recalled airbags have caused 11 deaths and many serious injuries in the country.

Nearly 70 million Takata brand airbag inflators in about 42 million vehicles are or will be under recall in the United States by 2019.

Over time, the airbag inflators in some vehicles malfunctioned in fluctuating temperatures, moisture and humidity.

According to experts, even a minor fender bender may cause these airbag inflators to rupture, spraying metal into the vehicle, causing injury or death to drivers and passengers.

The recall includes more than a dozen car brands.

The vehicles that pose the greatest, immediate risk include:

2001-02 Honda Accord

2001-02 Honda Civic

2003 Honda Pilot

2002-03 Acura TL/CL

2002 Honda Odyssey

2002 Honda CR-V

All vehicle owners are strongly encouraged to go to Safercar.gov and enter their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to check for any recalls.