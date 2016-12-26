Three hurt, one dead in Suffolk car accident

UPDATE 12/26:

The pedestrian that was hit during the three car accident has died.

Suffolk Police Department has identified the victim as 38 year-old Shauna Burton, from Norfolk.

According to investigators, Burton was the driver of one the cars that was involved in the initial accident.

After the crash, police say she walked out of her car to check on the people inside the other car. As she was crossing the street, she was hit by a pick up truck.

Investigators are continuing to look into the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/25:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Suffolk Police are investigating a three car accident that also involved a pedestrian.

Officers were notified of the accident in the 2500th block of Whaleyville Boulevard just before 5:20 p.m.

Three people were hurt and were taken to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.

A fourth adult was airlifted by Nightingale to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The roadway remains closed in both directions and is anticipated to remain closed for several hours.