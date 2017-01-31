Tolling on Dominion Boulevard in Chesapeake begins on Feb. 9

The new Veterans Bridge on Dominion Boulevard. (Photo: 13News Now)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Tolling on the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge will start on Thursday, February 9th.

The tolls will be collected electronically using an E-Zpass transporter or photographic, toll-by-plate system.

The toll rate has been set at $1.00 for drivers with an E-ZPass and $3.00 without an E-ZPass.

Drivers can obtain their E-ZPass online at www.EZPassVA.com, by phone at 1-877-762-7824 or in person at any Chesapeake City Treasurer’s office, the Chesapeake Expressway Office or at the Norfolk or Portsmouth E-ZPass office.

The bridge was part of Dominion Boulevard Improvement Project, which was completed ahead of schedule and under budget.

The multi-year tolling schedule can be found here.

