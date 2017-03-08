WVEC
Close

Tractor-trailer accident causes major backup on I-264 in Va. Beach

Staff , WVEC 10:27 AM. EST March 08, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A accident involving a tractor-trailer blocked several westbound lanes of Interstate 264 on Wednesday morning. 

The accident happened near the Independence Boulevard exit. The jackknifed tractor trailer blocked all but one of the interstate west bound lanes, causing major backups. 

By 10 a.m., crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation cleared the accident. Drivers are warned that residual traffic delays are possible. 

 

 

© 2017 WVEC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories