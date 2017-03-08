Tractor-trailer accident causes major backup on I-264 in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A accident involving a tractor-trailer blocked several westbound lanes of Interstate 264 on Wednesday morning.
The accident happened near the Independence Boulevard exit. The jackknifed tractor trailer blocked all but one of the interstate west bound lanes, causing major backups.
By 10 a.m., crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation cleared the accident. Drivers are warned that residual traffic delays are possible.
