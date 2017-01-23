Tractor trailer overturns near exit of Midtown Tunnel in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A tractor trailer accident has shut down one northbound lane of the Midtown Tunnel.

The accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

The tractor trailer seems to have flipped on its side as it was coming out of the Midtown Tunnel near Redgate Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Northbound traffic on Hampton Blvd, as well as in the northbound Midtown Tunnel is down to one lane. Officials warn drivers to expect delays.

