Traffic Alert: Berkley Bridge closures for annual testing

The Berkley Bridge in Norfolk. (Photo: Tom Saunders, VDOT)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Expect delays if you're taking the Berkley Bridge in Norfolk early Sunday morning. The Virginia Department of Transportation plans to conduct annual testing.

VDOT crews plan to open the eastbound span between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Then, the westbound span will be shut down between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Each opening may last up to 50 minutes.

You may want to take a different route, unless you don't mind sitting and waiting.

