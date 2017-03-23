WVEC
Traffic Alert: Big backup on I-264 in Virginia Beach

Staff , WVEC 9:03 AM. EDT March 23, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Heads up if you're taking Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach this morning.

A multi-vehicle traffic crash has led to a 6-mile backup on I-264 West.

The accident happened just past Witchduck Road.  VDOT says lanes 1, 2, 4, and 5 are all blocked.

