Traffic Alert: Big backup on I-264 in Virginia Beach

(Photo: VDOT)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Heads up if you're taking Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach this morning.

A multi-vehicle traffic crash has led to a 6-mile backup on I-264 West.

The accident happened just past Witchduck Road. VDOT says lanes 1, 2, 4, and 5 are all blocked.

Traffic conditions from the 13News Now Traffic Center

Va Beach-Crash: I-264 West past Witchduck Rd.-Update: Multi-vehicle crash still causing major congestion-6 mi. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) March 23, 2017

