Traffic Alert: Car overturns on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A vehicle flipped on its side during Tuesday morning's rush hour on Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach.

Virginia State Police dispatch say the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near mile marker 17 before Independence Boulevard. Rescue was dispatched, although it is not clear if there were any injuries at this time.

As of 8:30 a.m., one lane of I-264 West is shut down. Traffic backup is approximately three miles.

