Traffic Alert: Gilmerton Bridge closing for maintenance

Gilmerton Bridge (Photo: City of Chesapeake)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A construction alert in Chesapeake: this weekend, crews will close the Gilmerton Bridge for maintenance work.

The bridge will close Sunday, February 19 at 7 a.m. and will not reopen until 5 p.m. that evening.

Drivers can use the High Rise Bridge on Interstate 64 as an alternate route.

