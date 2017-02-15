Traffic Alert: Gilmerton Bridge closing for maintenance

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A construction alert in Chesapeake: this weekend, crews will close the Gilmerton Bridge for maintenance work.
The bridge will close Sunday, February 19 at 7 a.m. and will not reopen until 5 p.m. that evening.
So Sunday, the Gilmerton will close to traffic at seven in the morning.
Drivers can use the High Rise Bridge on Interstate 64 as an alternate route.
