JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- Eastbound Interstate 64 is shut down after a dump truck blew out a tire and went over a guard rail and into a ditch.

Virginia State Police say that at about 2:49 p.m. Saturday, the dump truck was going eastbound on I-64 at mile marker 247, when its front tire blew out.

The driver tried pulling the truck onto the shoulder, but struck another vehicle in the process, which caused the dump truck to overturn and go over the guard rail.

The truck was fully loaded with sand at the time of the accident.

Police say the driver was uninjured, and speed is not considered a factor.

I-64 eastbound will be closed for an extended period of time, in order to remove the dump truck from the ditch.

Traffic is being detoured at Exit 247. There is currently a 3-mile backup

