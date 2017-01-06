Traffic Alert: Icy roads, lowered speed limits

Snow and sleet along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront (Photo: Jemie Lee, 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- As a winter coastal storm continues to move into the Hampton Roads area, road conditions are steadily worsening.

City officials advise residents should avoid travel unless absolutely necessary during a winter event. If you must travel, motorists are encouraged to drive with caution.

Heavy snow is falling. Motorists advised to stay off the roads. Give our crews lots of space to clear the roadways #hrtraffic #hrsnow #hrwx pic.twitter.com/ckRa4zWm8f — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) January 7, 2017

As of 4 a.m. Saturday, the speed limit on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel has been lowered to 25 mph, while the Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, and the James River Bridge have all had their speed limits lowered to 45 mph.

Icy road conditions are being reported all across the area, as well.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says it has crews and personnel working in 12-hour shifts to clear area interstates, bridges, overpasses, ramps, primary roads, and secondary roads.

Drivers should also avoid passing snow plows, as it may cross over the center line and the road in front of the plow is usually in much worse condition.

VDOT’s goal is to have all state-maintained roads passable within 48 hours after a storm ends, if there are no additional accumulations.