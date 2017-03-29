WVEC
James River Bridge malfunctions after rush hour bridge opening

Staff , WVEC 7:50 AM. EDT March 29, 2017

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WVEC) -- A surprise bridge opening has led to a surprise malfunction.

The James River Bridge had an unscheduled opening during Wednesday morning's rush hour. But once the bridge opened, it experienced a malfunction on its northbound side.

Traffic was at a standstill in both directions for more than an hour.  Cars began going over the span again at about 7:10 a.m. Motorists can still expect major congestion, so take the Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel or the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel as alternate routes.

Hampton Roads Transit tweeted Bus Route 64 is experiencing heavy delays due to the bridge malfunction.

