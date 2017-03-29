Traffic at a standstill after the James River Bridge malfunctioned Wednesday morning (Photo: VDOT)

ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. (WVEC) -- A surprise bridge opening has led to a surprise malfunction.

The James River Bridge had an unscheduled opening during Wednesday morning's rush hour. But once the bridge opened, it experienced a malfunction on its northbound side.

Traffic: Real-time road conditions from the 13News Now Traffic Center

Traffic was at a standstill in both directions for more than an hour. Cars began going over the span again at about 7:10 a.m. Motorists can still expect major congestion, so take the Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel or the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel as alternate routes.

Hampton Roads Transit tweeted Bus Route 64 is experiencing heavy delays due to the bridge malfunction.

UPDATE-> After over an hour, traffic NOW MOVING at the JRB. Still MAJOR delays on both sides. AVOID and use MMMBT instead! #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/X7aLkbqFar — Ashley Smith 13News (@13AshleySmith) March 29, 2017

© 2017 WVEC-TV