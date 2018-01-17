Traffic Alert: Lane closure at Battlefield and Volvo in Chesapeake

WVEC
Staff , WVEC 10:59 AM. EST January 17, 2018

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Workers will be out at a busy Chesapeake intersection on Wednesday to work on emergency repairs to a water main.

There will be a single lane closure and a single left turn lane closure on northbound Battlefield Boulevard North at Volvo Parkway, beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Chesapeake Public Works said the closure should last for about an hour, and will be repeated later in the day, once other repairs are made off-site.

