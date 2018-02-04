Traffic Alert: Lane closures on or near I-64 in York Co. will impact traffic this week

Traffic Alert (Photo: 13News Now)

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) - VDOT reports that they have several lane closures and changes scheduled for the week of February 4 to 8 that will result in detours that impact traffic.

Drivers can expect to encounter detours and other traffic interruptions at these locations:

I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 east and west off-ramps to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

VDOT emphasized that all construction work is dependent upon weather conditions. Signs will be in place to alert motorists to the ramp closures and detour.

Additional scheduled lane closures for the I-64 Widening project this week include:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250) February 4-8, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Jefferson Avenue and Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on February 4-8, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Left lane closure on I-64 east from the James City-York County Line (mile marker 233) to Route 143 Camp Peary (Exit 238) February 5-9, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Traffic will be detoured as follows:

Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west closure: Follow signs on Route 199 east to traffic signal

Make a U-turn at signal to access Route 199 west

Follow Route 199 west to I-64 west on-ramp

Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east closure: Follow signs on Route 199 west to Route 60 ramp

From Route 60 take the Route 199 east ramp

Follow signs to the I-64 east on-ramp

I-64 east to Route 199 west (exit 242A) closure: Take Exit 243B to Route 143 west

Follow signs on Route 143 west to ramp for Route 199 west

I-64 east to Route 60 (exit 243A) closure: Take exit 243B to Route 143

Follow Route 143 to the Route 199 west exit

Follow Route 199 to the Route 60 exit

I-64 west to Route 60 (exit 243A) closure: Take exit 242A to Route 199 west

Route 199 west to the Route 60 exit

I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B) closure: Take Exit 242A to Humelsine Parkway (VA-199 west)

Keep right and follow signs for VA-143 detour

Exit right at the Williamsburg VA-143 exit





Project information, construction updates, and additional weekly lane closures are available on the VDOT website at http://i64widening.org/ and on Twitter and Facebook.

