Traffic Alert (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A portion of Colley Avenue in Norfolk's Ghent district is closed Monday morning for emergency sewer line repairs.

Southbound Colley is currently closed between Spotswood Avenue and Shirley Avenue. Motorists will be detoured to Colonial Avenue via 21st Street and Princess Anne Road.

© 2018 WVEC-TV