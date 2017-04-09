Traffic Alert: Public Works to close Thalia Drive until July

13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A traffic alert for you: if you regularly take Thalia Drive to get where you need to go, you'll have to look for alternate routes.

Virginia Beach Public Works is temporarily closing the road on Monday, between Glen Road and Lynn Shores Drive.

The closure starts at 7 a.m. April 10, and the road will not reopen until July.

A detour is set up between Lynn Shores and Edinburgh Drive.

© 2017 WVEC-TV