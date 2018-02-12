Traffic Alert: School bus crash near Mount Trashmore

Traffic Alert (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A crash involving a school bus is leading to detours in Virginia Beach on Monday afternoon.

Virginia Beach Police said the accident happened at South Independence and Edwin Drive, near Mount Trashmore. Traffic is being diverted in both directions.

Police say there are injuries reported, although it is not known at this time if anyone on board the bus was hurt.

