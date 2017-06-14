Traffic Alert: Tractor trailer overturns in Isle of Wight

(Photo: Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office)

CARRSVILLE, Va. (WVEC) -- An overturned tractor trailer has completely blocked a road in Isle of Wight County on Thursday morning.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office says the accident happened at Walters Highway (Route 258) and Burdette Road. Investigators say the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

There's no word at this time on what caused the tractor trailer to roll over, or if any injuries are reported.

(Photo: Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office)

© 2017 WVEC-TV