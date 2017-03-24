WVEC
Traffic Alert: Traffic light knocked down, Waterside Dr. at St. Paul's closed

Traffic Alert: Traffic light pole knocked down, Waterside Dr. at St. Paul's closed

Staff , WVEC 7:12 AM. EDT March 24, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A single-vehicle accident has shut down part of Waterside Drive and St. Paul's Boulevard in Norfolk Friday morning.

Norfolk Police say that around 3:30 a.m., a car crashed into a traffic signal pole at the intersection of Waterside and St. Paul's, knocking it down and into the roadway.  

As a result, westbound Waterside Drive and southbound St. Paul's Boulevard is closed.  Avoid the area if possible.

Hampton Roads Transit also tweeted that they are not currently servicing the stop at Waterside Drive and Commercial Place. Customers can get on or off at City Halle Avenue and Bank Street.

 

